The Detroit Lions' 2024 regular season was rather magic, but a franchise-record 15 wins and team records in points per game (33.2) and point differential (+222) weren't enough to get the Lions out of the divisional round of the playoffs. Detroit became the second 15-win team in NFL history to lose its playoff home opener in an 45-31 upset vs. Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. For the second year in a row, the Lions dropped the ball in the playoffs, and it's now a narrative that this team will have to dispel in 2025.

Lions Pro Bowl defensive back Brian Branch believes Detroit is ready to go far in the playoffs this upcoming season. The Lions have improved their win total in three straight reasons, and have the talent necessary to soon stand atop the NFL world.

"I feel like we're better than last year," Branch told the Detroit Free Press. "We're hungry, and I feel that's gonna separate us. Our chemistry is on a whole 'nother level."

Branch also believes the adversity the Lions have faced over the past couple seasons will pay dividends in the end.

"We went through the ups and downs," Branch said. "We fought together in tough games. We have been in a game where it depended on us to win. So, it just makes everybody buy in. Once you have a group that has bought in and has gone through trials and tribulations, we feel invincible."

While the Lions didn't lose much in free agency, they did lose both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to coaching gigs. Both leaders were the architects of their respective sides of the ball, and it remains to be seen if new offensive coordinator John Morton and new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard can replace what they brought to this team.

The Lions are also "scheduled" for more adversity this season with, quite literally, a historically tough slate. Eight of Detroit's nine road games come against teams that finished above .500 last season, which is the most in NFL history. The Lions also face the two teams that played in Super Bowl LIX on the road this year. However, Detroit has had to scrape and claw before, and Branch believes it's a big reason why the future is bright for the Lions.