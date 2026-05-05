Last Friday marked the NFL's deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of the first-round picks from 2023. A total of 20 players had their options exercised, two others received long-term extensions, and nine players had their options declined. One of the more notable players that had their fifth-year option declined was Detroit Lions star linebacker Jack Campbell.

Campbell is coming off a career year, in which he recorded 176 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and four passes defended. He was named a first-team All-Pro, earned his first Pro Bowl bid, and was the winner of the Butkus Award among professionals as the top linebacker in the NFL. So, the Lions making this decision was surprising to some.

Below, we will break down why the Lions declined Campbell's fifth-year option, and what happens next for the former No. 18 overall pick. Let's start with the "why."

Why Detroit declined the option

The fifth-year option is a one-year, fully guaranteed salary for the fifth season of a first-round pick. The money included in that one year is based on several criteria, including position. If a player makes multiple Pro Bowls over their first three NFL seasons, they will make a considerable chunk of change. They will receive a base salary which is equal to the franchise tender at their position, according to Over The Cap. If a player makes one Pro Bowl, they will make what is equal to the transition tender at their position.

Then there's the "playtime" qualifier, and the "basic" structure. "Playtime" is based on snap counts over three seasons, while basic is reserved for all of the players that don't meet any of the criteria, such as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

The reason the Lions declined Campbell's option is purely financial. Since some pass rushers are included in this formula, it inflates all linebackers' fifth-year option number. Campbell has made one Pro Bowl, so he was scheduled to make $21,925,000 if the option were exercised. To put this number in perspective, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs -- who has made multiple Pro Bowls and was also selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft -- will make $14,293,000 on his fifth-year option. That $21.9 million number would make Campbell the highest-paid off-ball linebacker for 2027! Only two linebackers make $20 million per year, with Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers leading the way with a $21 million AAV.

You have to imagine one day the NFL will change how these fifth-year option salaries are decided. Here's how Over The Cap describes it:

"Article 10, Section 7(a) groups all offensive linemen together, and uses antiquated designations for interior defensive linemen and edge rushers. IDL are separated to defensive tackle and defensive end, even if the player is an edge rusher in a 4-3 defense, while edge rushers in a 3-4 defense are considered linebackers. In these cases, this designation is shown in parentheses."

"Antiquated" indeed. It wouldn't have made sense for the Lions to exercise the fifth-year option, and accept that bloated number.

What happens next

The Lions want to keep Campbell, and should want to keep Campbell. All declining the fifth-year option does is move up the timeline for Detroit to get an extension done with Campbell, since 2026 is the last year of control the Lions have.

Campbell is set to cash in if he can continue to produce and remain healthy -- which he has done. Despite playing one of the most physical positions in football, Campbell hasn't missed a single game over three seasons. In 51 career games played with 46 starts, Campbell has recorded 402 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 10 passes defended.

It's worth mentioning that extending Campbell is likely not priority No. 1 for the Lions right now. Gibbs is also looking for a new deal, and he could reset his respective market as well. Beating the Atlanta Falcons and Bijan Robinson to the punch on a new deal would be wise. What could an extension look like for Campbell? Spotrac believes he has the right to surpass Warner in being the new highest-paid linebacker in the NFL with a four-year, $85,814,216 extension.

Highest-paid linebackers in the NFL