Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson suffered a serious injury in October of 2024, requiring surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula. Seven months later, his recovery has progressed significantly, according to his new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and new defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers.

Hutchinson returned to the practice field this week and as expected, extra eyes were on the defensive end's injured leg to see how it was holding up during football activities.

"He looks really good," Rodgers, who spent the last three years as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line coach and run game coordinator, said.

Sheppard was promoted from Lions linebackers coach when former Lions DC Aaron Glenn accepted a head coaching job with the New York Jets. Sheppard spent his entire coaching career with the Lions and while up until now he's worked with linebackers, he's still been able to observe Hutchinson first hand since 2022, when the DE was drafted as the No. 2 overall pick.

From what he's seen, Sheppard is happy with the progress from the 24-year-old.

"I said, 'Hutch, you know how I know you're back?'" Sheppard said on speaking with the defensive end, via the Detroit News. "He said, 'How?' I said, 'Because you're touching the ground when you run that hoop,' and that's like this little thing that he does, like he's some supernatural cat -- which he is. But I'm like, 'That's how I know you're back, big dog.'"

Hutchinson was off to a league-leading start last season, with 7.5 sacks and 45 pressures in about four an a half games. The Pro Bowler is one of the faces of the Lions, but Sheppard said he's unlike other big names in the NFL.

"You would not know he's the caliber player that he is by the way he carries himself," Sheppard said. "The way he works, his attention to detail in meetings, the way he helps people, the way he wants to be pushed and coached hard. You start to get to a certain level, and people think those guys at the top echelon and tier of the league, they're tapped out [with their potential], it's all over. Most of the guys that's really special, they never even have that thought in their mind. They want to be coached hard, they want to be pushed. The better the player, the harder you gotta work to push and coach those guys."

Sheppard said he is "hesitant" to make any projections when it comes to Hutchinson, emphasizing his confidence in a big return in 2025.

"I have full faith in the player because I know who he is outside of ability," Sheppard said. "I know who he is and I know if anybody wants things for Hutch, it's him. So he's going to make sure he's back at the bar that he's set for himself."

In his three year career, Hutchinson has 122 total tackles, 28.5 sacks, 10 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions in 39 games, all starts.