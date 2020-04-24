Lions draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Detroit's Round 2-3 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Lions are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Lions were faced with the first tough decision of the 2020 NFL Draft when they came on the clock, and they opted to hopefully find a long-term replacement for Darius Slay with their selection of Jeff Okudah. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Detroit Lions 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|3
|CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
|B
|2
|35
|
|
|3
|67
|
|
|3
|85*
|
|
|4
|109
|
|
|5
|149
|
|
|5
|166*
|
|
|6
|182
|
|
|7
|235*
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Detroit Lions 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 85 and 166 acquired from Eagles as part of Darius Slay trade
- No. 235 acquired from Patriots as part of Duron Harmon trade
