Lions draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Detroit's Round 2-3 selections

The Lions were faced with the first tough decision of the 2020 NFL Draft when they came on the clock, and they opted to hopefully find a long-term replacement for Darius Slay with their selection of Jeff Okudah. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Detroit Lions 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 3 CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State B 2 35



3 67



3 85*



4 109



5 149



5 166*



6 182



7 235*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Detroit Lions 2020 draft trade notes