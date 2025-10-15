The Detroit Lions will welcome back a major piece of their defense for Monday night's Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach Dan Campbell made it clear Wednesday that defensive tackle Alim McNeill will be on the field for the first time since tearing his ACL last December, prematurely ending what had been one of his strongest seasons as a pro.

"Listen, barring something happening this week, Alim's freaking playing, man," Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket.

The Lions opened McNeill's 21-day activation window earlier this month, and he has steadily increased his workload in practice since then. Now, Detroit's fifth-year lineman is expected to make his 2025 debut in prime time.

"Everybody loves [McNeill], and they know what kind of teammate he is, but also what kind of production he can bring to us (defensively) in the run and pass game," Campbell said. "He's the type of guy who elevates the guys around him. He'll elevate their level of play or their production -- just him being out there, because he's going to draw a little bit of attention, or they're going to have to. So, listen, this is his first game back, so he'll have to shake off a couple of cobwebs, but after what I've seen the last two weeks, it won't take long. It's good to have him back. He's certainly one of our pieces, man -- a pivotal piece to what we do here -- and he's going to help us."

The 25-year-old McNeill started all 14 games played last season, posting 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble before the injury. He was a disruptive interior presence who tied for the team lead in quarterback pressures and consistently commanded double-teams in the middle of the line.

In four seasons, McNeill has totaled 137 tackles, including 22 for loss with 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, establishing himself as a cornerstone of Detroit's defensive front.

Campbell said the plan for McNeill's workload against Tampa Bay will be fluid, depending on how he feels as the game progresses.

"We'll take it as it comes," Campbell said. "He's gotten more reps over the last two weeks. He's going to get more reps in practice this week too."

For a Lions defense that's battled inconsistency up front this season, McNeill's return could provide a timely boost -- and a bit of the energy Campbell insists the team feeds off.