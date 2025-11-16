NFC teams vying for the top seed in the conference meet when the Detroit Lions take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Lions (6-3) lead the NFC North, while the Eagles (7-2) have a 3.5-game bulge in the NFC East standings over the Dallas Cowboys. The game will feature Lions quarterback Jared Goff against Eagles signal caller Jalen Hurts. Both players figure into several NFL player props or a Sunday Night Football SGP.

Goff has played at a high level all season, completing 74% of his passes for 2,235 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hurts, meanwhile, has been equally as impressive. In nine games, he has completed 68.9% of his passes for 1,860 yards and 16 touchdowns. There are several NFL player props one could target for these stars, or you may find value in seeking NFL prop lines for other options like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown or David Montgomery of the Lions or Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith or A.J. Brown of the Eagles. Before betting any Lions vs. Eagles props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Lions vs. Eagles prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Top NFL player prop bets for Lions vs. Eagles

After analyzing the Lions vs. Eagles props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs goes over 13.5 carries (-128). Gibbs has gone over 14 carries in three of the last four games, and in five of his last eight games. In last week's 44-22 win at Washington, Gibbs carried 15 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Gibbs is also going against the 19th-best defense in the league. The Eagles are giving up an average of 118.6 rushing yards per game. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Gibbs to have 18.7 carries and gives this prop a 4.5 out of 5-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Lions vs. Eagles

