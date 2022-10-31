The Lions lost their fifth straight game on Sunday, falling to 1-6 on the year and 4-19 under head coach Dan Campbell. A day later, one of Campbell's assistants has paid the price. Aubrey Pleasant, in his second season as the team's defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, has been fired, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Pleasant was one of Campbell's original hires in 2021, joining Detroit after four seasons as the Rams' cornerbacks coach. Notably endorsed by Los Angeles star Jalen Ramsey, the veteran assistant is also a Michigan native, spending the first three years of his coaching career in state. With the Lions, he oversaw one of the NFL's worst pass defenses. After surrendering the 24th most yards in 2021, Detroit's "D" ranks last among all teams in terms of yards allowed in 2022, and 27th in pass defense.

His reported ousting comes a day after the Lions gave up 31 points to Miami. Campbell had told reporters prior to the game Detroit intended to be aggressive and press Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but the duo ended up combining for 20 catches, 294 yards and a touchdown.

Campbell's defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, has also come under fire for Detroit's lack of success on that side of the ball, although Campbell has publicly defended Glenn this year, as recently as early October declaring him "the right man for the job."