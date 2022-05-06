Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams may have been the top wideout in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he fell a couple spots after suffering a torn ACL in the National Championship game on Jan. 10. Still, he didn't fall far, as the Detroit Lions traded up 20 picks to select him at No. 12 overall.

When Williams heard his name called last Thursday night and later in his Lions introductory press conference he didn't exactly look thrilled -- and people noticed. However, Williams recently laughed at the notion that he is disappointed to go to Detroit. During an appearance on Complex Sports Live, Williams said that people were wrong about his reaction at the draft, and explained that he was "just tired a little bit" because he had to "kick it the night before" in celebration, per Pro Football Talk.

"I'm looking forward to it, for real. Football, it's what I do. ... They traded up for a reason, trusted me and my playmaking ability. We gonna put everything together after my rehab and we're gonna show the world," Williams said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic.

Williams was named First Team All-SEC in 2021 after recording 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those 15 touchdowns were the most in the SEC, and tied for the third-most in the nation. In Alabama's 42-35 victory over Arkansas last year, Williams caught eight passes for a whopping 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes believes the rest of the NFL made a mistake by letting Williams fall out of the top 10, which is why they felt like they had to make a move up the draft board.

"When we saw how it was unfolding and we saw there was a chance to possibly acquire Jameson, we were pretty set on going up and getting him," Holmes said, via ESPN. "And again, it wasn't going up to get a wide receiver, it was going up to get him. That's not saying anything about the quarterbacks or anything like that, it was just the fact that Jameson was available. We felt good about going up to get him."