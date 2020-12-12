Since entering the NFL as the third overall pick of the 2020 draft, Jeff Okudah hasn't exactly had an easy road to stardom with the Detroit Lions. Sidelined for the last two weeks with a shoulder injury and limited to six starts on the year, the former Ohio State standout will now miss the remainder of his rookie campaign after electing to undergo groin surgery, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"While Okudah's shoulder is no longer an issue, he opted to have surgery on his groin now in order to have a full offseason to get ready for 2021, when he will be playing for a new coach and new general manager," the Free Press' Dave Birkett reported. "(The) groin strain ... has nagged him since his days at Ohio State and slowly gotten worse this season."

The 21-year-old Okudah had already been ruled out for Sunday's Week 14 matchup with the Green Bay Packers and is now bound for injured reserve, where he'll close out the year. His move to IR marks an unceremonious finish to a mostly wayward first NFL season. Though Okudah has been one of the Lions' best run defenders out of the secondary, per Birkett, he's also allowed a 118.0 passer rating in coverage, surrendering 41 completions on 53 targets and logging just one interception, back in Week 3.

The Lions (5-7) are on the outside looking in at the current playoff picture and were already short on depth in the defensive backfield, with starting corner Desmond Trufant (hamstring) on IR for the second time of the 2020 campaign.