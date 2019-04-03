Lions GM Bob Quinn says team is 'open for business' as they weigh trading down from No. 8 in NFL Draft

Ever since Bob Quinn became the general manager of the Lions back in 2016, he's yet to engineer a trade up or down in the first round of the three drafts he's overseen. But if all goes according to plan, the Lions might find a way to move down from the No. 8 spot and acquire more draft picks in the process.

Quinn recently told the "RapSheet and Friends" podcast that he's open to trading out of the No. 8 spot in this month's draft.

"It's the best way to build your roster the right way," Quinn said, via NFL.com. "No. 8, I think there's a number of players I'd like at that spot at this point.

"I always like draft picks, so if we can move back a couple spots and pick up another pick, I think the depth of this draft from the late first to the third, there's a lot of really good players in there. If I could move back a few spots, add a great player and a pick, that'd be something that would be great. People out there listening, I'm open for business."

Obviously, just because Quinn mentioned that he's open for business doesn't mean the Lions are guaranteed to move down. They'd have to be enticed by another team to do so and right now, it's impossible to predict if a team would be willing to give them an enticing offer. Furthermore, even though Quinn said he's open for business, that doesn't mean he won't fall in love with a player who will end up dropping to them at No. 8. And if that happens, then Quinn might just prefer to grab his guy when he has the chance.

But it's not difficult to envision the Lions trading down, because they're currently situated in a spot where some of the top quarterbacks could fall towards. And unlike a few teams positioned behind them, they aren't in the market for a new franchise quarterback.

Out of the seven teams in front of the Lions, the Cardinals (who might want Kyler Murray), Raiders, and Giants could realistically draft a quarterback. If Dwayne Haskins or Drew Lock is sitting there at No. 8 and teams like the Bengals, Dolphins, and Redskins want him, they might be forced to make a move up to No. 8 in order to get ahead of the quarterback-needy Broncos at No. 10.

A trade down might not even require a quarterback. In his recent three-round mock draft for CBS Sports, R.J. White has the Falcons giving the Lions the No. 14, 79, 117 picks for the No. 8 pick, which they used on defensive tackle Ed Oliver, a player whose draft stock continues to rise as the main event approaches. With the No. 14 pick, the Lions then took Montez Sweat, one of the best pass rushers in the draft. That would be tremendous value for the Lions, who would address a huge need and acquire additional picks to address their other needs later in the draft.

Nobody -- not even Quinn -- knows if the Lions will be able to work out a trade. It might not happen until the day of the draft. If it does happen, though, nobody should be surprised. Quinn sounds like he wants to move down if possible. And teams who want a quarterback have been known to get desperate during the draft.