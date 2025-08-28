Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes left open the possibility of re-signing veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith Thursday but stressed the team's final roster spot is about flexibility, not a guaranteed reunion. Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler, was released by the Lions this past March in a cap-saving move.

"You guys know me. Anything's a possibility," Holmes said. "I don't know what's gonna happen, but the one open roster spot -- we just have one open roster spot. It's not for a specific player. It's for the player that makes the most sense for us. Whoever that player may be."

Smith, who turns 33 in September, was acquired from the Cleveland Browns at the 2024 trade deadline. He recorded four sacks in eight games last season with the Lions and had previously totaled five sacks in nine games for the Browns.

Holmes emphasized that the open roster spot is intended to give the Lions flexibility as the regular season approaches, rather than being reserved for any one player. Detroit recently claimed defensive end Tyrus Wheat off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys, bolstering an edge-rusher room that also includes Marcus Davenport, Aidan Hutchinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Injuries to Josh Paschal and Ahmed Hassanein have left the Lions thinner than usual at the position, but Holmes said that roster decisions will continue to be based on performance and fit, not past reputation or sentiment.

"The players that make the team, make the team," Holmes said. "We don't say, 'Well, who were the first three out? Let's put them on the team.' That's not how it really works around here. We had 50 guys make the team. I think that's credit of how the level has gotten on the roster. But it does give you a lot of flexibility when you start getting into trades, claims and potential external additions."

Smith has been a consistent pass-rush presence throughout his career. A fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, he spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a four-year, $66 million deal with the Green Bay Packers in 2019. Smith earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two seasons with the Packers, posting a combined 26 sacks, five forced fumbles and 29 tackles for loss.

After a back injury sidelined him in 2021, he had a one-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Browns in 2023.

Though Smith and the Lions have previously expressed mutual interest in a reunion, there has been no recent communication between the team and his camp, Holmes said.