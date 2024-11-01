The Tennessee Titans will be looking to do the impossible on Sunday: They're going to try to win a game after facing the Detroit Lions.

If you're wondering why we're bringing the Lions into this, it's because no team this season has been able to win their next game after facing Detroit. Apparently, there's some sort of hangover effect that comes from facing the Lions, or they just beat up on you so badly that you can't win your next game. Whatever the reason, teams aren't just losing after facing Detroit, they're getting BLOWN out.

It doesn't matter whether a team wins or loses to the Lions; this trend only involves a team's next game after facing Detroit. Here's a look at the Lions' opponents so far in 2024 and how they did the week after facing Detroit.

Week 1: Rams at Lions

Los Angeles' next game: Lost 41-10 to Cardinals

Week 2: Buccaneers at Lions

Tampa Bay's next game: Lost 26-7 to Broncos in a game where Tampa Bay was favored by 6

Week 3: Lions at Cardinals

Arizona's next game: Lost 42-14 to Commanders in a game where Arizona was favored by 3.5

Week 4: Seahawks at Lions

Seattle's next game: Lost 29-20 to Giants in a game where Seattle was favored by 7

Week 5: Lions have a bye (every team in the NFL cheers)

Week 6: Lions at Cowboys

Dallas' next game: Cowboys had a bye in Week 7, lost 30-24 to 49ers

Week 7: Lions at Vikings

Minnesota's next game: Lost 30-20 to Rams in a game where Minnesota was favored by 2.5

Week 8: Titans at Lions

Tennessee's next game: Patriots at Titans (Tennessee is favored by 3.5).

That's six teams that have gone a combined 0-6 after facing the Lions, and four of the teams were favored to win. Also, none of these games were very close. The six losses were by an average of 17.2 points per game and five of the six teams lost by two scores.

The streak continued in Week 8 with the Cowboys and Vikings both losing their first game after facing the Lions. Now, the streak will once again be put to the test with the Titans hosting New England on Sunday in a game where Tennessee is favored by more than a field goal.

If the Patriots pull off the upset Sunday, Titans fans can blame the Lions.