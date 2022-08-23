With the regular season fast approaching, teams are finalizing their rosters and making sure all players are ready to take on Week 1. Between training camp, practices, walkthroughs and training camp, coaches are evaluating how their team will shape up and what it needs to work on.

The Detroit Lions took a slightly different approach than most teams Monday by holding a completely player-led practice. Other than head coach Dan Campbell, no coaches were on the field for the practice. "Here's the team scenarios that we want to get done," left tackle Taylor Decker recalled Campbell telling the team Monday morning (via MLive), "and you guys are gonna go out there and run the show,"

"I think it's awesome to do," Decker continued, "because honestly, on a gameday, we're out there, we gotta communicate, we have to be accountable to one another."

The new way to practice surprised some players, including Decker, who called the practice unique. Decker said the practice was unlike any he had experienced before.

The Lions have not seen success in, well, a while, so I suppose trying a new way to prepare for the season can't hurt. Last season, Detroit went 3-13-1 and landed in last place in the NFC North. The Lions have not been to the playoffs since 2016 and have not won a postseason game since 1992.

Campbell took over the team as the head coach in 2021 after spending time as a New Orleans Saints assistant coach and tight ends coach.