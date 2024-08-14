A teen turned into a hero this summer when he helped save a woman who drove into the water at Lakefront Park in Detroit. The 15-year-old Lions fan was honored by the team for his quick call to action when an elderly woman was stuck in her car, submerged in the water.

John Agnello was fishing when he saw the woman in danger. Along with his neighbor, he swam to the vehicle, broke the windshield with a rock and helped pull her out. The woman was hospitalized after the incident.

"I couldn't even feel the cuts because I was so locked in, you know what I mean?" he said. "My family taught me to take action, not just stand there on my phone."

After the Lions heard the story, they invited Agnello to meet star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at training camp. Agnello showed up in his No. 14 jersey, the one he was also wearing the day he helped save the woman's life. The Lions gave the teen a new signed jersey of his favorite WR.

"This is awesome. Home team, this is great. St. Brown, one of the best players on the team, if not the best!" Agnello said, via Yahoo Sports.

St. Brown was amazed when he found out that Agnello saved someone's life and did it wearing his jersey.

"It was crazy. I saw it on my phone. Someone sent it to me, and it was like 'did you see what just happened? He just saved a lady that was drowning, in your jersey.' I was like no way!" the Lions star said. "Just him being an amazing person to this world, and him doing it in my Jersey is awesome to see."

The young Lions fan will be in the stadium for the team's first game this year, when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.

"We're excited to give them, him and his family four tickets to the season opener," St. Brown said. "So that's going to be amazing, can't wait to see you there!"

Agnello says he's hoping he can meet the woman he saved.