One of the biggest wins of Week 6 came from the Detroit Lions, who absolutely blew out the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. During the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the only drama revolved around whether the two teams were going to make NFL history.

With eight minutes left to play, the Lions were leading 47-9, but the Cowboys were on the cusp of scoring. With Cooper Rush at quarterback, the Cowboys drove down to Detroit's five-yard line, but they didn't score any points because Rush ended up throwing an interception. The fact that the Cowboys came up empty was notable, because it meant that the final score was 47-9, marking the first time in NFL history that a game had ever ended with the exact final score.

As you can see above, it's the 1,087th unique final score in NFL history.

There have actually been TWO games this year that have ended with a final score of 47-10, but before Sunday, there had never been a game that ended with a final score of 47-9. The Cowboys got their points on three field goals from Brandon Aubrey. As for the Lions, their path to 47 points included five touchdowns and four field goals, and that all came in a game where Detroit didn't punt a single time.

There have only been three scorigamis this season, and the Cowboys have now been involved in two of them. The last one for Dallas came back in Week 2 when they lost a home game to the Saints, 47-19. This also marks the fifth time since January 2022 that the Cowboys have been involved in a scorigami.

The 38-point margin of defeat ties the record for largest loss under Jerry Jones, who bought the team in 1989.

On the Lions' end, the win over Dallas marked the first time in two years that they've been involved in a scorigami. in The last time it happened came in October 2022 when they beat the Seahawks, 48-45. The 47-point total against the Cowboys was the second-highest score the Lions have ever put up in a road game. (They scored 52 points on the road back in 1952.)

With three scorigamis through six weeks, there's a small chance we could see the 2024 season surpass the total from a 2023 season that saw nine scorigamis happen.