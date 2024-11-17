One of the biggest wins of Week 11 came from the Detroit Lions, who absolutely blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. During the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the only drama revolved around whether the two teams were going to make NFL history.

With eight minutes left to play, the Lions were leading 49-6, but they were able to tack on three more points late in the fourth quarter when Jake Bates hit a 54-yard field goal. That was a big kick because it meant that we got a scorigami: The 52-6 final marked the first time in NFL history that a game had ever ended with that exact score.

As you can see above, it's the 1,088th unique final score in NFL history. If Bates had missed the field goal, the final score would have been 49-6, and that would NOT have been a scorigami, so Bates came up big.

The Lions offense got rolling early in this game and never stopped: Detroit scored a touchdown on each of its first seven possessions, becoming the first team to pull off that feat since New England Patriots did it during their undefeated regular season in 2007. Jared Goff had a huge day for the Lions, throwing for 412 yards and four touchdowns.

There have only been four scorigamis this season, and the Lions have now been involved in two of them. As a matter of fact, the last time we saw a scorigami came back in Week 6 when Detroit beat Dallas, 47-9.

As for the Jaguars, the 44-point defeat was their largest loss in franchise history. It also marked the first time they've been involved in a scorigami since a 39-29 loss to the Chargers back in 2020.

With just four scorigamis through 11 weeks, it's becoming unlikely that we're going to see the 2024 season surpass the total from 2023 when there were nine scorigamis.