The Detroit Lions (12-2) lost their Week 15 game to the Buffalo Bills, and the news didn't get any better as two of their best defensive players suffered serious injuries on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill tore his ACL in the loss, while cornerback Carlton Davis II fractured his jaw, Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Monday. McNeil's season is over, while Davis is expected to undergo surgery and remain out indefinitely.

"Mac [McNeill] is out for the year," Campbell said on Monday. "He has a knee injury that is going to require surgery. CD [Carlton Davis], he has a jaw [injury]. He'll be out. Those guys helped us get to this point, so we owe it to them. They laid it on the line for us."

These are just the latest in an absurd string of injuries that have afflicted Detroit's defense. In addition to McNeill and Davis, Detroit has seen each of Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, John Cominsky, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Emmanuel Moseley and Ifeatu Melifonwu land on injured reserve already this season. And players like Levi Onwuzurike, D.J. Reader, Josh Paschal, Brian Branch and Terrion Arnold have each missed at least one game due to injury as well.

Lions Player Injury Games Missed IR? John Cominsky Torn MCL 14 Yes Ifeatu Melifonwu Ankle, Finger 14 Yes Emmanuel Moseley Torn pectoral 13 Returned Marcus Davenport Torn triceps 12 Yes Derrick Barnes Torn MCL and PCL 11 Yes Aidan Hutchinson Broken tibia and fibula 9 Yes Jalen Reeves-Maybin Neck 8 Yes Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Hamstring 6 Yes Alex Anzalone Broken arm 5 Yes Malcolm Rodriguez Torn ACL 4 Yes Josh Paschal Foot 3 No D.J. Reader Shoulder 2 No Levi Onwzurike Hamstring 1 No Brian Branch Concussion 1 No Terrion Arnold Groin 1 No Carlton Davis Broken jaw 1 TBD Alim McNeill Torn ACL TBD TBD Khalil Dorsey Fractured leg TBD TBD

The Lions have for the most part been able to weather the storm despite all of the absences, but things snowballed on Sunday as the Bills repeatedly marched up and down the field, racking up 559 yards and 48 points. The team still looks like one of the top contenders in the NFC this season, thanks to its own marvelously efficient offense, but at a certain point, the defensive injuries may be too much to overcome -- even with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn coaxing strong performances out of his unit's various injury replacements.

Down the stretch of the season, the Lions will have to rely even more on players like Reader, Onwuzurike and Pat O'Connor on the defensive interior, as well as Arnold, Amik Robertson and Kindle Vildor at corner. If and how they're able to hold up in those spots will be one of the most important things to watch heading into the postseason.