The Detroit Lions earned a 20-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, but they suffered injuries to two starters along the way.

All-Pro center Frank Ragnow suffered a partially torn pec, per NFL Media. He will be week-too-week, but it's believed it's not a season-ending injury. The three-time Pro Bowler is viewed as an incredibly tough player capable of playing through different issues. Last year in the postseason, Ragnow suffered a sprained knee and sprained ankle, but didn't miss a single snap. While Ragnow is expected to play through his injury, the same cannot be said for pass rusher Marcus Davenport.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, Davenport will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps, per ESPN. Davenport signed a one-year deal with Detroit this offseason after spending 2023 with the rival Minnesota Vikings. However, he played just four games before being shut down for the year with a high-ankle sprain. Davenport was effective in those four contests, recording seven tackles and two sacks.

The 28-year-old was originally selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and recorded 21.5 sacks in 63 career games with New Orleans. He has yet to remain healthy for a full NFL season.