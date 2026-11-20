For the first three years of his NFL career, Detroit Lions three-time Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs was known as part of one of the NFL's best running back tandems, the "Sonic" in the Lions' "Sonic and Knuckles" duo with David Montgomery. Today, Gibbs is showing that, as a solo act, not only can he can be the NFL's No. 1 back, but he's also laying the early groundwork to become one of the greatest running backs of all time.

Yes, that sounds hyperbolic, but Gibbs' production is at all-time levels through three-and-a-half seasons. On an international stage in Week 10, he erupted for 252 yards from scrimmage (153 rushing yards on 22 carries plus 99 yards on 7 catches), the most in a game by any player this season, and 2 rushing touchdowns in the Lions' 35-10 stomping of the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. An outing like that reshuffles some NFL record boards.

Just halfway through his fourth season, Gibbs passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (61 touchdowns in his first four seasons) for the most touchdowns in a player's first four seasons in NFL history (62 and counting). Gibbs is also now the first player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing yards (exactly 1,000) and 350 receiving yards (384) in a player's first nine games of a season. With an NFL-best 1,384 yards from scrimmage and a league-high13 scrimmage touchdowns in nine games, Gibbs is on pace for an NFL single-season record: 2,614 yards from scrimmage, which would smash current record holder Chris Johnson's 2,509 from the 2009 season.

All of those feats are jaw-dropping on their own, but together they paint an all-time picture. What is perhaps most amazing about Gibbs is how consistently excellent he is, to the point that the football world is somewhat numb to his greatness. Producing 150-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a game is outstanding. Six players have produced such a game this season, but five of the six have done so no more than twice. Then there is Gibbs, who has done so four times in Detroit's first nine games, making him just the fourth player in NFL history to do so. The other three are a who's who of Hall of Fame running backs: Jim Brown (1958, 1963), O.J. Simpson (1974, 1975) and Emmitt Smith (1995).

Most games with 150-plus rush yards and a rush TD, First 9 games of a season all-time Most such games Jim Brown (1958) 5 Jahmyr Gibbs (2026) 4 Emmitt Smith (1995) 4 O.J. Simpson (1975) 4 O.J. Simpson (1974) 4 Jim Brown (1963) 4

Now, some people might feel Gibbs' historic start to his NFL career is amplified by a talent offensive ecosystem that has a five-time Pro Bowler at quarterback, Jared Goff, a four-time Pro Bowler at wide receiver (Amon-Ra St. Brown), a Pro Bowl tight end (Sam LaPorta), a four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle (Penei Sewell), and a speedster No. 2 wide receiver (Jameson Williams). However, Gibbs and his consistent excellence power everything else in the Motor City team's offense. He ranks seventh in the league in yards before contact per rush (1.57) and eighth in yards after contact per rush (3.5) this season.

Among the 27 players with at least 100 carries in 2026, Gibbs' 29.1% tackles-avoided rate is the second-best in the league, behind only Kenneth Walker III's 32.1% rate. Since Next Gen Stats began tracking explosive runs (runs of 10 or more yards) in 2016, no running back has produced more through the first 10 weeks of a season than Gibbs' 34. Prime Ezekiel Elliott in his rookie year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 is the closest player in this span with 29. Gibbs isn't just a cog in the Lions' machine: his juice powers the rest of the machine.

Here's the cherry on top. Not even through his fourth NFL season, Gibbs has more games (two) with 250-plus scrimmage yards and multiple touchdowns in his 58-game career than Barry Sanders, the running back many believe is the best pure runner ever, did in his 10-season, 153-game career.

250-plus scrimmage yards and multiple TD in a game, Detroit Lions history Opponent Jahmyr Gibbs (2026) New England Patriots Jahmyr Gibbs (2025) New York Giants Barry Sanders (1991) Minnesota Vikings

Week 11 gives Gibbs a chance to deliver an all-time encore performance in a matchup against Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the No. 1 run defense in the NFL (79.2 rushing yards per game allowed) this season. Get your popcorn ready as Gibbs continues to build a strong case for being the league's most productive running back ever.