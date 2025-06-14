Jahmyr Gibbs was one of the most dynamic and explosive running backs in the NFL last season. Anyone who watched the Detroit Lions or had Gibbs on their fantasy football team knows that. The scary thing for the rest of the league is that bigger things could be in store for 2025.

Gibbs is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in which he totaled 1,929 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns. Gibbs is still only 23 years old and entering his third season with the Lions. That gives Tashard Choice, the Lions' new running backs coach, reason to believe Gibbs is capable of even more.

"For him, the sky is the limit," Choice said, per the Lions' website. "I'm going to push him. I'm going to push him like no other. I have to."

Choice is no stranger to Gibbs' ability. As the running backs coach at Georgia Tech from 2019-21, Choice recruited and coached Gibbs with the Yellow Jackets. In addition to his natural ability, Gibbs also has an incredibly high football IQ, Choice says.

"To see him progress, to see how smart he is -- I tell him he's one of the smartest running backs I've ever coached," Choice said. "He's just a natural football player ... so having an opportunity to get around him now coaching, I'm going to be harder on him even more."

When the Lions selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, there were questions about why they would take a running back so high. Those questions quickly faded when Gibbs posted 1,261 total yards and 11 touchdowns, earning All-Rookie honors.

Gibbs has already established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL, but he has all the tools for a monster season in the Motor City this fall.