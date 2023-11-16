It took Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahymr Gibbs five games to score his first NFL touchdown, but over the past three contests, he's found the end zone a total of four times. The electric rusher out of Alabama has gone over 110 scrimmage yards in each of his last three games, and would be the favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year if Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn't on such a tear.

During the Lions' 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, Gibbs revealed that his teammate, David Montgomery, let him finish off a drive with a touchdown. Montgomery of course has been more of the "goal-line back" for the Lions, and had six rushing touchdowns on the year entering Week 10. This time, he wanted Gibbs to get into the end zone.

After Gibbs picked up a total of 51 yards on three carries, he told The 33rd Team he was supposed to come out of the game. Montgomery asked his running mate if he wanted the score. Gibbs of course responded yes, and the rookie capped the drive with a one-yard score.

"Props to big bro," Gibbs said.

Montgomery got his rushing touchdown the following quarter, as he broke loose for a huge 75-yard score. The Lions racked up 533 yards of total offense against the Chargers en route to their seventh win of the season, and the dynamic duo of Gibbs and Montgomery combined for 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions have the No. 4 rushing offense in the league (139 rushing yards per game), and it's a big reason why they are in position to win their division for the first time since 1993.