Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs continues to find himself in the NFL history books, and his resume just got another impressive addition on Sunday.

Gibbs' first touchdown of the day marked his 61st NFL score, tying the record for most touchdowns scored through four seasons in the league. His touchdown run tied two-time Super Bowl champion and Broncos running back Terrell Davis.

Gibbs put himself atop the list with a five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in Germany. Here is a look at the record-tying TD:

With eight games left in the season, the chances of Gibbs breaking the record are pretty high. Gibbs has nine rushing touchdowns and two in the air heading into Week 10 (eight starts), for 11 total. He is averaging 1.38 touchdowns per game.

In the first half against the Patriots, No. 0 has an impressive 13 carries for 93 yards, as the Lions control the game and hold a 21-3 lead. He tallied a total of 171 yards from scrimmage when adding in his four catches.

The Lions running back-wide receiver duo of Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown also made some history in their Week 10 matchup. With both making trips to the end zone this week, it marks the 24th time both players have logged TDs in the same game, passing the Buffalo Bills RB-WR duo of Andre Reed and RB Thurman Thomas, who scored in the same game 23 times. They are now third for most games scored by a running back and wide receiver duo since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.

St. Brown reached the end zone for the first time since September, scoring the day's first touchdown in his mother's home country of Germany.