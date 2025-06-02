Quarterback Jared Goff has had a very successful tenure with the Detroit Lions, but the team's sideline will look a little bit different in 2025 with a new offensive coordinator at the helm. John Morton, who was most recently the Denver Broncos passing game coordinator, replaced Ben Johnson running the offense after his move to the Chicago Bears. With a new offensive coordinator in toe, Goff is working to develop that relationship as the 2025 season approaches.

"It's fun. It's a challenge," Goff told the Lions' official website. "It's new stuff. It's new communication. It's different ways he likes to do things and learning each other. It's a fun challenge. It's something we're working through every day and something that's fun to overcome and get closer to where we want to be."

While this will be Morton's first season running Detroit's offense, Morton was a member of the team's coaching staff back in 2022 as a passing game coordinator before moving onto the Broncos.

"I'm sure the casual fan will notice some of (the changes)," Goff added. "Some of it is different. Some of it is the same. He's got a long background of stuff he's liked that he's done, and he was here for a year through a lot of our success. There will be a lot of that carryover and some new. He has his flavor on the offense and has been doing a good job."

Goff also pointed out that the team has added new aspects to the offensive playbook, and would've done so even if Johnson chose to remain as the Lions offensive coordinator.

It's hard to imagine the Lions changing a ton about the team's offense considering that they were the NFL's top scoring offense a season ago. Goff ranked second in the league in passing yards (4,629), completion percentage (72.4%), and second in passer rating (111.8), while throwing the fourth-most touchdowns (37).

While the sideline might look a tad different, the Lions will return a dynamic offense that features Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, while also possessing Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta in the passing game.

As a result of the explosive offense, the Lions currently own the fifth-best odds (+1000) to win the Super Bowl this season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.