The Detroit Lions and New York Jets have pulled off a trade ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Detroit is giving New York a 2028 sixth-round pick in exchange for veteran safety Andre Cisco, according to multiple outlets.

Cisco, 26, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville before he signed with the Jets ahead of the 2025 season. Cisco made 12 starts in 17 games in New York.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Cisco has made four starts across nine games this season. He had 23 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass breakup this season for the Jets, who are off to a disappointing 2-7 start.

Cisco is going to a Lions team that is 6-2 and vying for their third playoff appearance in the last four years. He will look to help a Detroit secondary that is currently last in the NFL in both passing yards (2,087) and touchdown passes (18) allowed. The unit has been playing better in recent weeks, however. The Lions have held each of their last three opponents (the Packers, Vikings and Dolphins) to 17 or fewer points. Detroit's secondary allowed an average of just 200 passing yards per game over that span.

Who won the trade? Let's find out.

Lions: B-

This is a pretty vanilla trade for the Lions and GM Brad Holmes. This is certainly not a splashy trade that will generate much excitement among Lions fans. This trade looks like it was at least partly done so that Holmes can say that he did something to improve the secondary at the trade deadline.

If Holmes is looking for credit, he should get it, even if the praise should amount to a polite golf clap. As the numbers above illustrate, the Lions' secondary has taken its lumps this season. And while the unit has displayed signs of growth in recent weeks, it's fair to point out that the last two quarterbacks they faced (Kyler Murray and Malik Willis) aren't exactly setting the world on fire this season. They did contain Jordan Love back in Week 7, though, so the Lions have had success in recent weeks against a top-tier passer.

If nothing else, Cisco can provide depth for a unit that sorely needs it. The bottom line is that the Lions are better for making this trade.

Jets: C-

A bland trade merits bland grades. Jets GM Darren Mougey gets some credit for getting something in exchange for a player who was playing out the final year of his contract. The return, however, is the issue here.

Cisco isn't a star, but it's fair to question whether or not the Jets could have gotten more than a 2028 sixth-round pick, especially when you look at where the Lions' pass defense currently ranks among the rest of the NFL. The Jets could/should have gotten a pick in this year's draft for Cisco. Instead, they won't be able to reap the benefit of this trade until 2028.