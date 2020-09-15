This is less than ideal for the Detroit Lions. Things got off to a solid start in Week 1 when they walked into halftime against the rival Chicago Bears with a 13-6 lead and expanded it to 23-6 after three quarters, but then the wheels fells off. The Bears scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter en route to a 27-23 victory at Ford Field, but the game isn't the only thing the Lions lost on Sunday. Justin Coleman, one of the club's top cornerbacks, suffered a hamstring strain and didn't return to the contest.

He'll now miss time due to it, with the Lions reportedly moving him to injured reserve -- per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network -- sidelining him for a minimum of three weeks. What works in Coleman's favor here is the fact the Lions have a bye in Week 5, giving him an added week of rest before Detroit heads to North Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 18.

But with the loss of Coleman comes obvious question marks in the secondary.

The team ruled out first-round pick Jeff Okudah against the Bears and are monitoring his progress as he, too, battles a hamstring injury. To make matters worse, Coleman wasn't the only defensive back to exit the contest against the Bears with a hamstring ailment, because Desmond Trufant joined him -- cutting short his debut outing in Detroit after signing a two-year, $21 million contract in free agency this offseason. With soft tissue injuries suddenly ravaging their secondary, the Lions are expected to host workouts heading into Week 2, and the timing of it all could not be less fortuitous as they ready to head to Lambeau Field to try and stop Aaron Rodgers.

The backup cornerbacks couldn't halt Mitchell Trubisky, and will now be asked to put the clamps on a Green Bay Packers passing attack that hung 43 points on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Rodgers went 32 for 44 in that win with 364 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, targeting Davante Adams a total of 17 times en route to 156 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

This is what the Lions are facing on Sept. 20, so they better figure out something fast.