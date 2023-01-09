The first half of "Sunday Night Football" between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers was a slog as as Green Bay led 9-6 with only field goals accounting for the scoring. However, Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond triggered the game's first touchdown, a 1-yard rushing score from Jamaal Williams, after he broke wide open on a play-action pass from Jared Goff for 43 yards. The score gave Detroit a 13-9 advantage.

The diving grab wasn't only beneficial to the Lions' efforts to spoil the Packers' playoff dreams, but it also gave Raymond a significant pay day. According to Sports Illustrated, Raymond surpassing 600 receiving yards this season triggered a $250,000 bonus. Even though Detroit can't make the postseason this year, Raymond still ends up with an additional chunk of change.