A day after a hamstring injury limited Kenny Golladay's participation at Detroit Lions practice, the Pro Bowl wide receiver was downgraded to out on Thursday, sitting out all of the team's individual drills. According to coach Matt Patricia, however, the Lions are simply being cautious with their top pass catcher ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears.

"It was just something that happened yesterday, and we were just trying to make sure we did a good job of taking a look at it," Patricia said, per DetroitLions.com. "Coming off a couple of days off, obviously, (we) practiced a little bit on Sunday, Saturday was Saturday, Monday (we) didn't do much, Tuesday (we didn't practice). So guys are a little bit tight, guys are a little bit sore."

Patricia's remarks signaled Detroit isn't fretting the absence of Golladay, who was joined on the sidelines Thursday by new right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot). But the situation is certainly one to monitor considering the Lions' first game is right around the corner, especially considering the 26-year-old Golladay's value to Detroit's offense.

A third-round draft pick of the team in 2017, the fourth-year veteran has been targeted at least 115 times in two straight seasons, hauling in a career-high 1,190 yards and an NFL-leading 11 touchdowns in 2019, his first Pro Bowl season. Besides sitting atop the Lions' WR depth chart, Golladay is also easily quarterback Matthew Stafford's top big-play weapon, averaging more than 18 yards per catch as a downfield threat a year ago.

Fellow WR Danny Amendola was also limited Thursday with a hamstring injury. In the event he and Golladay are unavailable for Detroit's opener, veteran Marvin Jones Jr. and reserves Jamal Agnew, Quintez Cephus and Marvin Hall would be in line for more targets, with tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James also figuring into the passing attack.