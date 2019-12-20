Lions' Kerryon Johnson hopes to make return vs. Broncos after being on injured reserve since October
Johnson can be activated off injured reserve this week and expects to play agin this year
The Detroit Lions have won one game since starting running back Kerryon Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Even though Detroit is out of playoff contention and playing for a top five draft pick, that isn't stopping Johnson from trying to return to the field with two games remaining.
If all goes according to plan, Johnson will play for the Lions in Sunday's game at the Denver Broncos.
"I hope to," Johnson said Thursday, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. "I don't make those decisions, but if I'm called upon, I'll be ready. And if I'm not, I'll be ready to cheer 'em on. But I feel good, I feel like I can (play) if I need to, but like I said, that decision is way above us, so we'll wait and see."
The decision to bring Johnson back would be the latest questionable decision by the Lions, who are mired in a seven game losing streak and have already clinched last place in the NFC North. Johnson landed on injured reserve by tearing the meniscus in his right knee, the second knee injury in his two NFL seasons.
In the six games Johnson played, the sophomore running back struggled in a new offensive scheme. Johnson has 92 carries for 308 yards and two touchdowns, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. He also has nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers are down from Johnson's rookie year, when he averaged 5.4 yards per carry on just 118 carries.
The Lions' run game has suffered in Johnson's absence, averaging just 95.4 yards per game and having five games with fewer than 100 yards. Take out a 175-yard game against the Washington Redskins, and the Lions average just 84 yards a game since Johnson's injury.
With season-ending injuries to quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Marvin Jones and tight end T.J. Hockenson, it doesn't make too much sense for Johnson to play the final two games. Johnson, though, may be looking for some momentum heading into 2020 ... using the final two games as a springboard into next year.
The Lions can activate him off injured reserve this week.
