One reason the Detroit Lions decided to sign Jake Bates is because of his incredibly strong leg. The former UFL kicker hit three field goals of at least 60 yards during the 2024 UFL season, including a 64-yarder back in March.

It appears that his 64-yard kick wasn't a fluke because Bates managed to do it again this week. During Detroit's practice on Sunday, the Lions ended practice by letting Bates attempt a 64-yard field goal, and he absolutely drilled it.

If Bates is able to do that in an NFL regular-season game, it would be tied for the second-longest field goal in NFL history, trailing only Justin Tucker, who once hit a 66-yarder (That kick actually came against Bates' Lions back in 2021).

Although Bates definitely wasn't a lock for the job when training camp started, he now appears on the cusp of winning the job, if he hasn't already. Just before the team's first preseason game on Aug. 8, Lions coach Dan Campbell and special teams coach Dave Fipp told Bates that the job was essentially his.

"We told him after the scrimmage the other day, 'We're sticking with you. We're going to give you a chance to grow here. Let's see how you respond,'" Campbell said, via Pride of Detroit. "He was told that, Fipp told him, I told him, and so I thought it was encouraging."

Bates responded to the encouragement by impressively nailing his only kick during Detroit's 14-3 loss to the Giants. The kicker hit a 53-yard field goal that came in a driving rain.

"It was good to see Jake hit that field goal -- 53 yarder with the rain right down the pipes," Campbell said after the game.

Bates has at times struggled during camp, but he definitely likes the fact the coaching staff was willing to give him a vote of confidence.

"It feels good knowing the staff wants you here, but it's my job to do well and perform when I need to perform," Bates said, via DetroitFootball.net. "That's what I've been trying to hammer to myself; each day show up, each day be better than I was before, and keep taking stripes so I'm ascending, not plateauing."

When training camp started, Bates was expected to compete with Michael Badgley for the Lions' kicking job, but Badgley ended up suffering a season-ending hamstring injury during the first week of camp, which opened the door for Bates to step in and win the job.

Although Bates has struggled some with his consistency, the Lions appear ready to give him the kicking job. With less than a month to go until Detroit's opener, the Lions still haven't brought in another kicker to compete with Bates, which means the job is almost certainly his as long as he doesn't suffer a kicking meltdown over the final two weeks of the preseason.

If Bates struggles, the Lions could look to bring in another kicker before the start of the season -- several will become available after final cuts are made around the NFL on Aug. 27 -- but for now, it appears to be his job to lose.