The Detroit Lions did not make the playoffs, but their fans do have something to celebrate now that the regular season is over.

Lions kicker Matt Prater connected on a 59-yard field goal that gave his team a 30-27 win over the Washington Football Team in Week 9. That Prater kick ended up being one of the longest one of the season throughout the NFL, and two months later it officially has given Prater a win in a certain contest.

Back in July, Bud Light challenged Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus and Prater to a competition. The kicker who hit the longer field goal during the 2020 NFL season would win free beer for his respective city.

For McManus, his longest field goal came a 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints back in Week 12. It was a 58 yarder -- one yard shy of the Prater kick from Nov. 15. But it all came down to Sunday. McManus had two shots to top Prater's 59-yard field goal with a 70-yard attempt and 63-yard try against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos kicker had both attempts blocked.

McManus had one more shot on Sunday during a 63-yard attempt, but it was blocked with nine seconds remaining.

After all that drama, Prater earned the narrow victory in the contest.