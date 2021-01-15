A day after local candidate Robert Saleh was hired as the New York Jets' head coach, the Detroit Lions have turned their attention to a new favorite for their own vacancy. According to NFL Network, New Orleans Saints assistant Dan Campbell has "taken a commanding lead" in the running for the Lions' head coaching job. The two sides can't schedule an in-person interview until after the Saints' season is over, but Campbell is reportedly the clear favorite for the opening, with the Lions even cancelling a scheduled meeting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles because of Campbell's emergence.

The Saints play the Buccaneers on Sunday night in the divisional round of the playoffs, so it could be a while until any hiring decisions are made official. Regardless, Campbell's sudden ascent to the top of Detroit's wish list is notable, especially considering the Saints' assistant head coach and tight ends coach has reportedly been more of an under-the-radar candidate this hiring cycle.

The 44-year-old Campbell has local ties, spending the final three seasons of his NFL career with the Lions. A third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 1999, he played 11 seasons in the league, posting a career-high 308 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his Detroit debut and winning a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2009. He made his coaching debut a year after retiring, interning with the Miami Dolphins and then taking over as the team's tight ends coach the following year. After four years in that post, he spent most of 2015 as the Dolphins' interim head coach, overseeing a 5-7 finish after a 1-3 start under Joe Philbin.

Since then, Campbell has served as the Saints' TEs coach and assistant head coach under Sean Payton. During his time in New Orleans, the Saints have made four playoff appearances in five years, including one NFC Championship bid.