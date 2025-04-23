The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement to keep one of their defensive stars in the fold for years to come. On Wednesday, the Lions made Kerby Joseph the highest-paid safety in NFL history with a four-year, $86 million extension that averages $21.5 million per year, NFL Media reports.

Joseph had one more year remaining on his rookie contract, and his new AAV of $21.5 million surpasses the $21.025 million AAV Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. secured last May with his four-year, $84.1 million extension.

Joseph, who was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Illinois, is coming off a career year in which he led the NFL in interceptions with nine. He set career-high numbers across the board, notching 83 combined tackles, 12 passes defensed and the nine interceptions. His 21 interceptions plus passes defensed tally trailed just Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who recorded 19 passes defensed and five interceptions.

The 24-year-old defensive back was named a First Team All-Pro in 2024, but did not receive an invite to the Pro Bowl. In 37 career games played, he has recorded 136 tackles, 11 interceptions and 36 passes defensed. Joseph is just one of the several young talents the Lions front office had to prepare for. Up next could be a record-breaking extension for star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and then wide receiver Jameson Williams is eligible for a new contract as well.