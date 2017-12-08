Lions' Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday vs. Buccaneers with a hand injury

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's status for Week 14 against the Buccaneers is officially up in the air. The team released its final injury report of the week Friday with Stafford listed as questionable after getting in a full week of limited participation in practice.

Stafford injured his throwing hand Sunday while taking a big hit against the Baltimore Ravens, and he practiced with his fingers taped this week, according to the Detroit Free Press.

He used his left hand to hand the ball off to running backs, and worked first in the quarterback rotation in both a light goal-line passing drill on air and an offensive installation period in front of reporters. Stafford attempted an assortment of short passes Thursday and was mostly crisp with his throws. He appeared to be throwing at no more than 75 percent velocity, and practiced with tape on his right pinky and ring fingers. On Wednesday, Stafford said he had not thrown a football since Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs stepped on his hand after a fourth-quarter interception. He declined to show his hand to reporters at the time, and shielded it with a towel as he walked through the locker room.

Stafford is one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league and plays through a ton of injuries so he seems likely to suit up. (He played through a dislocated finger and ligament damage to the same finger on his throwing hand last season, for example.) According to NFL.com, however, when asked if Stafford will play Sunday against Tampa Bay, Lions coach Jim Caldwell responded: "We'll see."

That's about as questionable as it gets.

The Lions badly need a win on Sunday to maintain their status on the fringes of the playoff race, as they are now two games behind both Carolina and Seattle for the No. 5 and 6 seed in the NFC. They have a favorable schedule the rest of the way, but likely need to win out in order to even have a shot at a playoff berth. Stafford's injury obviously makes that a daunting challenge, but it'll be more manageable if he's actually on the field.