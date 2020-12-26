Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable to return after sustaining an ankle injury during the first quarter of a Week 16 home game against the Buccaneers. Stafford has been replaced by veteran quarterback Chase Daniel.

Saturday marks the third consecutive game where Stafford has had to exit with an injury. Stafford, who is currently dealing with rib and thumb injuries, has not missed a start this season after a back injury sidelined him for the second half of the 2019 season.

This season, the 33-year-old quarterback is completing 64.2% of his passes for 3,774 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Despite his efforts, the Lions entered Sunday's game with a 5-9 record and will miss the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

There has been recent speculation as it relates to Stafford's future with the Lions, who fired coach Matt Patricia last month. While he is signed through the 2022 season, there is an out in Stafford's clause that would allow the Lions to part ways with the franchise's all-time leading passer. Parting with Stafford would be costly, however, as it would leave the franchise with $24.85 million in dead cap space.

We'll have an update on Stafford's status for Saturday's game as soon as one is available.