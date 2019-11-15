Lions' Matthew Stafford ruled out of Week 11 game vs. Cowboys, still nursing back injury

There was at least a glimmer of hope within the Detroit Lions organization that quarterback Matthew Stafford would be able to suit up against the visiting Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, but it won't happen. Stafford was unexpectedly ruled out of the team's Week 10 contest against the Chicago Bears due to what was revealed as fractures in his back. It's something Stafford had apparently been battling but was able to play through, but no longer.

He's been officially ruled out of the battle with the Cowboys, marking the second consecutive week the Lions will ask backup Jeff Driskell to lead the team to victory -- having failed to do so in Chicago. The 26-year-old had an up-and-down game that saw him pass for 269 yards, but on 27 for 46 passing. He threw for a touchdown, but also tossed an interception as the Lions mustered only 13 points in the contest.

That tied for the lowest offensive scoring output by Lions this season.

Things won't get easier for him when the Cowboys make their way to Detroit, considering Dallas found themselves embarrassed on "Monday Night Football" by running back Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings. It was a near comeback win for a white-hot Dak Prescott, but questionable play-calling and a failed defensive effort torpedoed his efforts. That sets the stage for an upset defense looking to land penance by bullying Driskell on Sunday afternoon, and one led by DeMarcus Lawrence, Robert Quinn, and Michael Bennett.

The Bears were able to sack Driskell twice, and the Cowboys want to double or triple that number and force takeaways in the process.

For Stafford, the timetable for his return remains unknown, and the Lions could see their season end rapidly in his continued absence. Currently, with a 3-5-1 record, they'll face the Cowboys, Bears (again) and Vikings all in the span of three weeks, and there's no guarantee Driskell can defeat the lowly Washington Redskins. The Lions head into Week 11 in fourth place in the NFC North, and while they're standing is in the division's basement looking up, the hopes of them making the playoffs certainly are not.