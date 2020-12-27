Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sustained a sprained ankle during Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While the injury does not appear to be too serious, the Lions may decide to sit Stafford for their season finale.

Stafford was initially ruled questionable to return after sustaining the injury during the first quarter. He was replaced by veteran quarterback Chase Daniel, who was eventually replaced by David Blough. Saturday marked the third consecutive game where Stafford has had to exit with an injury. Stafford, who is currently dealing with rib and thumb injuries, has not missed a start this season after a back injury sidelined him for the second half of the 2019 season.

Entering Saturday's game, the 32-year-old quarterback was completing 64.2% of his passes for 3,774 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Despite his efforts, the Lions will post a losing record for the fourth consecutive season. Stafford, who is 16th all-time in career passing yards and touchdown passes, led the Lions to the postseason in 2011, 2014 and in 2016.

There has been recent speculation as it relates to Stafford's future with the Lions, who fired coach Matt Patricia last month. While he is signed through the 2022 season, there is an out in Stafford's clause that would allow the Lions to part ways with the franchise's all-time leading passer. Parting with Stafford would be costly, however, as it would leave the franchise with $24.85 million in dead cap space.

Detroit (5-10) will close out the 2020 season with a home game against the Vikings.