Lions' Matthew Stafford, wife have Christmas surprises for young brothers who recently lost their dad

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, put together a Christmas surprise that two kids are never going to forget. The Staffords showed up at the doorstep of two kids who recently lost their father with Christmas presents and so much more. Their reaction was one of a kind.

It was all caught on video, and it's evident that the kids were caught completely off-guard as they screamed in excitement. Deana Harb, the cousin of the boys' father, posted the footage of the surprise visit to Facebook.

If you ever, for a second, worry about “goodness” in the world. If you ever think professional athletes don’t connect with people... Watch this. When you’re in the NFL, and you and your wife come to the home of three boys that lost their father- boys that love the Lions... When you stay and hang out, play Madden (and play as Matt Stafford, well- because you ARE Matt Stafford...) People are so, so, good. And I know my cousin is beaming from Heaven. Posted by Deana Harb on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

"If you ever, for a second, worry about 'goodness' in the world, If you ever think professional athletes don't connect with people...Watch this," she wrote on the post. "... People are so, so, good. And I know my cousin is beaming from Heaven."

The Staffords not only bought Christmas gifts for the two kids but even stuck around to play some Madden with them.

The couple experienced their fair share of hardships over the last year. Kelly had surgery to remove a brain tumor last April. In addition, the Lions quarterback suffered fractures in his back in November and the injury ended his streak of 136 consecutive NFL games played.

Stafford was in the midst of putting together a tremendous season as he was completing 64.3 percent of his passes and tossed 19 touchdowns to just five interceptions. The former top pick also played on Nov. 3 when the Lions fell 31-24 at the hands of the Oakland Raiders.

Despite a premature end to his season, Stafford and his wife were able to make this Christmas one that these two kids will never forget.