If the world feels a little bit upside down as you drink your coffee, maybe it's because the AFC playoff picture looks a bit wonky after three weeks of this NFL season. After all, the Ravens have joined the Chiefs as 1-2 teams after Baltimore's Monday night defeat to the Lions.

As a lifelong Bills fan, I admit to some degree of joy in seeing a path open up to home-field advantage for the playoffs. And, as all Buffalo fans know, there's no reason for us to ever be hesitant when feeling a bit of optimism.

All that aside, let's get into it and work through everything you need to know in the world of sports, from the Lions victory to a look ahead at this weekend's Ryder Cup.

🏈 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: How college football is embracing AI

Open AI

AI, or at least the curiosity surrounding its potential uses, has become an unavoidable part of day-to-day life. It's not different in the sports world, as coaches, teams and leagues are always looking to gain any edge possible.

CBS Sports' Richard Johnson took a look at how AI is impacting the world of college football and found a multitude of different possibilities being explored -- and even some resistance to embracing the controversial technology. From recruiting and scouting potential for coaches to revenue analysis for athletic departments, the search is clearly on to find how AI can help programs in any possible way.

Johnson: "AI isn't at a point where it's recruiting for your favorite team with a chatbot posing as a coach, but there are small ways people use AI. One Big Ten recruiting assistant said he uses ChatGPT to check the text messages and graphics they sent to players; another staffer says he uses it to synthesize a scouting report into a quick bulleted list to give to the coaches he works with."

It's a fascinating look at how college football is looking to utilize a technology that seems destined to be a part of the game in one way or another in the future.

🏌 Looking ahead to this weekend's Ryder Cup

Getty Images

The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup draws near. The biennial event is one of the biggest and most intriguing in golf. If you're unfamiliar with the event or simply want to know the full schedule, CBS Sports has you covered with all the info on the dates and formats. The United States is favored to regain the cup on home soil after Europe's win in Italy two years ago.

We also have you covered with a breakdown of both teams, with a very familiar-looking European squad taking on a new-look American team, as well as a breakdown of all 24 golfers set to compete at New York's Bethpage Black.

The United States team started practice for the event on Monday and U.S. captain Keegan Bradley said that he thinks about playing "every second."

