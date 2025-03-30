The Detroit Lions were arguably the NFL's best team in 2024, but their season ended in disappointment. After running through the league to the tune of a 15-2 regular-season record, the wave of injuries that devastated Detroit's defense was simply too much for the team to overcome come playoff time.

Even after losing both of their coordinators and several players to free agency, the Lions still have one of the league's best rosters heading into 2025. But they also have a few areas of the team that could use an upgrade, which is where the NFL Draft comes in.

That's also where we come in. We've been spending time in recent days identifying the top options in the first round of the draft for notable teams around the league, and the Lions obviously qualify as a notable team. So, in the space below, we're going to run through the best available players for them to choose when the time rolls around next month.

Is wide receiver a major need for the Lions? Not really. They've got a really good top two with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. They gave a couple more highly productive pass-catchers in tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, as well. But Burden is an explosive after-catch threat and brings a bit of a different skill set than either ASRB or Jamo, and you can never have too many weapons on the field. He'd definitely be an upgrade on Detroit's current depth receivers, with the potential to be much more than that.

Williams didn't have elite production at Georgia, but given what we've seen from the defensive linemen coming out of the Bulldogs program in recent years, he's worth betting on. As it is, he can definitely help with the run defense. He has great size and length for the position, and if allowed to line up outside more often rather than head up on tackles, maybe he could generate more pass-rush productivity.

Zabel has the versatility to play all over the offensive line. He was a tackle at NDSU this season but moved to guard at the Senior Bowl and had previously played guard at times during his college career. He could even move to center over the long term and potentially take Frank Ragnow's place as the latter ages -- or if he doesn't get re-signed after his contract expires in 2026.

If the Lions aren't going to fill the interior offensive line need, they should look to the edge. They desperately need someone other than Aidan Hutchinson who can consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks. Ezeiruaku had 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 60 total pressures and, according to Pro Football Focus, 42 run stops in 2024. He also tested as a high-level athlete at the combine, registering a 8.09 Relative Athletic Score.

With Kevin Zeitler having left in free agency for a deal with the Tennessee Titans, the Lions have an opening at right guard -- unless they plan to start 2024 sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany. Booker is arguably the top guard available in the draft. His quote from the NFL Scouting Combine -- "The thing I love most about football is taking the love away from other people" -- is sure to endear him to Detroit's front office, which loves nothing more than a mauler up front.