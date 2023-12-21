If you want Ben Johnson to be your next head coach, you're going to have to be willing to open up your checkbook. Some NFL owners have been told that the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator's asking price is at least or around $15 million per year to be a head coach, according to CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Bill Belichick ($20 million), Sean Payton ($18 million) and Pete Carroll ($15 million) are the only NFL coaches who currently make at least $15 million per year, according to Pro Football Network. Next in line are Sean McVay ($14 million), Mike Tomlin ($12.5 million), Andy Reid ($12 million) and John Harbaugh ($12 million).

Each of these coaches have won at least one Super Bowl and with the exception of Harbaugh have coached in multiple Super Bowls. McVay is the only coach who has not been a head coach for at least a decade.

Given the tenures/resumes of these coaches, it's somewhat surprising that Johnson would apparently ask for a similar salary as a first-year head coach, especially given the fact that Dolphins second-year coach Mike McDaniel is reportedly making less than $5 million a year.

Despite his gaudy contract request, Johnson will likely be a hot head coaching candidate this offseason. The 37-year-old is currently guiding a Lions offense that is fifth in the NFL in scoring, seventh in third down and fifth in red zone efficiency.

While Jared Goff is having a prolific season, Detroit's success on the ground has also been one of the keys to the unit's success. David Montgomery (855 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Jahmyr Gibbs (792 yards, seven touchdowns) lead a rushing attack that is second in the NFL in yards gained and fourth in both touchdowns and yards-per-carry average.