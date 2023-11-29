The Lions are opening the practice window for rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker. Head coach Dan Campbell alluded to the team going in this direction on Monday and the former Volunteer was spotted by reporters participating in practice on Wednesday for the first time this season. Hooker tore his ACL last November while at Tennessee and has been rehabbing the injury every since.

Despite that injury, Detroit took the 25-year-old with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft to serve as a developmental quarterback behind starter Jared Goff. Wednesday marked the first time that Hooker was able to practice with the team since turning pro and Campbell said that a big reason for opening his practice window is for the team to start building him up.

"Yeah, by rule we can't coach him, so that's why," Campbell said Monday when asked why it's important to activate Hooker, via Lions Wire. "I mean we can't -- we can have him in meetings, but he can't be out there and going through any fundamental work. You've just got to kind of stand there. So, that's where it helps, to be able to actually do individual work with him, have him take a snap. That's why it's big. I mean it'd be nice to just do some of those things with him, but that's why you've got to get him on the roster. Otherwise, rules don't allow for him to do any of that."

The Lions will now have 21 days to activate Hooker onto the 53-man roster. If they do not, they'll revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the 2023 season.

With Goff and Teddy Bridgewater on the active roster and David Blough on the practice squad, there is enough depth at the quarterback position for the Lions this season, but getting Hooker in the mix in some capacity should help the team in the years to come if he eventually is looked at as the future under center.