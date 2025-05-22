Aidan Hutchinson only needed three words to answer a question about his current health status, seven months after the Detroit Lions pass rusher suffered a season-ending leg injury.

"I'm fully cleared," Hutchinson told the assembled media Thursday, several days after Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers gave positive updates on Hutchinson, who underwent surgery on the injury that included fractures to his tibia and fibula.

A Pro Bowler in 2023, Hutchinson roared out of the gates in 2024 as he led the NFL with 7.5 sacks through the season's first five games. His season, however, came to an abrupt end after he suffered his leg injury during Detroit's Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. While the Lions went 15-2 last season, they clearly weren't the same team without Hutchinson, who looked on in street clothes when his teammates were upset by the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round.

Hutchinson's health update is obviously good news for the Lions, and it may also be good news for Hutchinson's wallet. While he is signed for two more years (the Lions picked up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason), Hutchinson's representatives are likely hoping to get an extension done sooner rather than later, especially with how the market has changed when it comes to defensive linemen.

That change came after Browns pass rusher and 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett inked an extension this offseason that made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. At the time, Garrett's extension made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in history, but that title is now held by Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, whose contract value was just above Garrett's.

While it's hard to imagine Hutchinson commanding a similar contract (Garrett will now be paid an average of $40 million annually), it's safe to assume that he is hoping that his eventual contract extension will make him among the NFL's highest-paid defenders. A big 2025 season will go a long way in making that a reality.