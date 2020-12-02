As they attempt to salvage what's left of their season, the Detroit Lions will be a bit shorthanded.

The Lions announced on Wednesday that they placed defensive back Desmond Trufant and defensive lineman Danny Shelton on injured reserve. Trufant exited last Thursday's loss to the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury, while Shelton left the contest with a knee injury. They will be each out for a minimum of three weeks before they are eligible to return in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Given Detroit's 4-7 record and tough schedule over the next few weeks (at the Bears, home against the Packers, at the Titans), it seems unlikely the team will rush them back onto the field for the final two weeks of the year.

Also up in the air is whether they'll have the services of wide receiver Kenny Golladay at any point before the end of the season. Golladay, who has already missed five games this season with various injuries, has been out since Week 8 with a hip injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he has yet to return to practice.

With Golladay out, the Lions have been forced to rely on a skeleton crew of wide receivers including Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall, Quintez Cephus, Jamal Agnew, and recent pickup Mohamed Sanu. Matthew Stafford has seen his production nosedive over the past few weeks, and if Golladay can't manage to make it back, that could carry over through the rest of the year. Golladay is also set to hit free agency this offseason, so unless he gets back in the lineup, it's also possible he has played his last game in Detroit.