Lions place Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve, leaving lead running back open for Ty Johnson

The Detroit Lions knew they were going to be without Kerryon Johnson for a while, but the team's No. 1 running back might be done for the season. Johnson underwent surgery on his knee as the Lions placed him on injured reserve. The second-year lead back will now miss at least the next eight games for the Lions, though he is eligible to return from IR after that.

Johnson had just 92 carries for 308 yards this season and two touchdowns, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. He also had nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson had a season-high 26 carries for 125 yards in a Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, but had just 18 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' next two games. Johnson wasn't as efficient as he was in his rookie season, which he had 118 carries for 674 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Johnson's rookie season was also shortened after just 10 games due to injury.

With Johnson out for the rest of the year, the Lions could entertain a running back available in the trade market as the team currently sits at 2-3-1 and a few games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the final playoff spot in the NFC. Detroit has an internal option in rookie running back Ty Johnson, who has 23 carries for 83 yards (3.6 yards per carry). Johnson filled in when Kerryon was lost for the game Sunday, finishing with 10 carries for 29 yards. J.D. McKissic is also an option as he is a dual threat in the passing game, having 15 carries for 109 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and has seven catches for 73 yards so far this season.

Detroit is currently 18th in the league in rushing, averaging 103.2 yards.