Lions place Marvin Jones on injured reserve, adding another loss to an injury-riddled season
This is just the latest hit the Lions have suffered in 2019
The hits just keep on coming for the last-place Detroit Lions. After having lost quarterback Matthew Stafford for several weeks and losing backup quarterback Jeff Driskel and running back Kerryon Johnson for the year, the Lions will now have to finish the season without one of their top wide receivers.
On Tuesday, the Lions announced that wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He finishes the season having recorded 62 receptions for 779 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. Jones and his running mate Kenny Golladay are currently No. 1 and No. 2 in the league when it comes to receiving touchdowns.
Jones suffered the injury near the end of the Lions' 20-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. He caught just three passes for 38 yards in the Lions' sixth straight loss.
Jones is not the first wideout the Lions have lost this year, as he joins Marvin Hall and Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve. Detroit also lost rookie tight end and valued pass catcher T.J. Hockenson for the season.
The Lions will likely have to sign another wideout, as Golladay, Danny Amendola and Chris lacy are currently the only three receivers listed on their depth chart. Golladay has caught 53 passes for 1,008 yards and 10 touchdowns, Amendola has recorded 50 receptions for 539 yards and one touchdown while Lacy has yet to record a catch.
In a corresponding move, the Lions announced that they had signed defensive tackle Frank Herron to the active roster from the Miami Dolphins' practice squad. Herron has had practice squad stints with the Lions, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. He went undrafted out of LSU in 2018.
