Six years after unveiling a new uniform, it looks like the Detroit Lions are at it again. Team president Rod Wood revealed this week that the Lions are planning some major uniform changes over the next two seasons.

Although some Lions fans were hoping to see a uniform overhaul happen in time for the 2023 season, the changes won't be coming until 2024. Wood said he's been working with the team's chief communications and brand officer, Brian Facchini, to get a look that everyone will like.

"There will not be new uniforms in 2023," Wood told the Detroit Free Press. "I know people get over their skis on that. It takes really two years to really get it going, so Brian and a team have been kind of working with Nike, looking at uniforms that will probably be for 2024. It could be an interesting overhaul of the uniforms."

Some fans in Detroit had been hoping that the team would unveil a throwback uniform that paid homage to the Portsmouth Spartans, but that won't be happening. The Spartans wore purple and gold for four seasons (1930-33) before moving to Detroit in 1934.

"We're not going to the Portsmouth colors," Wood said. "No, it'll still be within the blues and the grays. I think it's too early to say exactly, but I would describe it at least initially as probably being more change than the last time we did it, cause I think those were more subtle changes."

After going with subtle changes in 2017, it sounds like the Lions might be planning something slightly more drastic this time around.

Although the Lions won't be getting any new uniforms this year, Wood did confirm that the Lions will be introducing a new helmet.

"We will have a new alternative helmet this year," Wood said.

The thought of a new alternative helmet for the Lions is kind of exciting and that's mostly because they've basically worn the same helmet design for decades.

Wood didn't offer any hints on what the alternate helmet would look like, but fans have been sharing designs they'd like to see. Suggestions have ranged from a white helmet to a blue helmet to a black helmet. Right now, it's unclear when the new helmet will be unveiled.

There were a total of 14 new alternate helmets worn around the NFL last season and the league unveiled those helmets in late July, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Lions' new helmet is unveiled around then, but the Lions could also release it before that, which means you should be on the lookout for the new helmet to drop at any point over the next four months.