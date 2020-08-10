Watch Now: Bengals Raving About Joe Burrow in Camp ( 3:14 )

Kenny Golladay was a breakout star in the NFL last season, leading the league with 11 touchdowns and finishing seventh in receiving yards by the Lions think he's just getting started. Just 26 years old and coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance, the future is bright for Golladay as he trends toward emerging as one of the NFL's best receivers overall. But just what is the ceiling for Golladay? Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell believes he can become one of the best wide receivers in the game -- that would put him in the same conversation as Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins.

"He had a really nice year last year for us and we hope he continues to have many more like that," Bevell said, via the Lions website. "There's specific things that we're talking to him that he can take his game to the next level. Really, you want him to be thought of with the (Deandre) Hopkins and (Michael) Thomas and those type of players, where he is really dictating to the defense how they have to cover him."

So how does Bevell plan to get Golladay to reach that level?

"Sometimes that's where that guy gets double covered, he's worried about all the time, and you help your teammates. But when you're in that go-to opportunity, and that's the guy, and it's like everyone knows Kenny Golladay's getting the ball and everyone knows he's still going to make the play," Bevell said. "That's really where we're trying to get him to, be that dominant-level player."

Golladay still has a ways to go to become one of the game's elite receivers, but he's on his way toward reaching that mark. His 16.69 yards per catch is second amongst wide receivers that have caught over 100 passes over the last two seasons, while his 16 receiving touchdowns are tied for seventh and his 2,253 yards are ninth. Thomas (3,130 yards) and Hopkins (2,737 yards) are first and third in that category, respectively, and they're both tied for second in the league with 18 receiving touchdowns over that span.

If Golladay puts up numbers similar to 2019, he'll be -- at the very least -- entering the conversation with Hopkins and Thomas (let's not forget Julio Jones here too). A full season with Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball should pay huge dividends as well.