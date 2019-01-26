Lions player charged with assaulting NYPD officer following arrest for unpaid taxi fare

A late night in New York turned out to be trouble for a Detroit Lions player over the weekend, as third-year linebacker Trevor Bates has been charged with assault following an alleged confrontation with a New York Police Department sergeant.

As reported by CBS New York's Tony Aiello, Queens district attorney Richard A. Brown announced on Saturday charges against the 25-year-old Bates, who reportedly refused a $32 cab fare after taking a ride from Manhattan to Queens, then allegedly punched Sergeant James O'Brien after being transported to the city's 115th police precinct.

Police responded to a call from a taxi driver at the Hampton Inn, where Bates was staying, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, per the district attorney's report. Upon arrival, the former seventh-round draft pick was placed under arrest for refusing to pay the driver. After being taken to the precinct, according to Aiello, Bates was told "that as long as there were no outstanding warrants, he would receive a desk appearance ticket and then be allowed to leave." Bates, however, allegedly "refused to be printed and became increasingly agitated," punching O'Brien after the sergeant "attempted to calm" him.

Bates then "needed to be tased in order to" be subdued, the DA added, per Aiello. Sergeant O'Brien, meanwhile, was transported to a nearby Queens hospital for three stitches and concussion treatment.

According to Aiello, the charges filed against Bates include second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration, theft of services and resisting arrest. If convicted, he could face probation or up to seven years in prison. As of Saturday afternoon, Bates remained at Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was taken for a psychiatric evaluation, according to the New York Post.

Originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts out of Maine in 2016, Bates split the first two seasons of his NFL career between Indy, the New England Patriots and New York Giants, appearing in just one regular-season game. Credited with a Super Bowl LI ring as part of the Patriots' 2016 roster, he signed with the Lions in 2018 and played in a career-high nine games as a backup linebacker.