Lions players definitely sound shocked and upset after Detroit trades away team captain to Seahawks
Players in Detroit were not happy to see Quandre Diggs get traded away
The Lions decision to trade Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks on Tuesday might have made some sense from a football standpoint, but general manager Bob Quinn definitely didn't earn any popularity points in Detroit's locker room for making the move.
After the Diggs trade went down, the reaction from his former teammates in Detroit ranged from anger to absolute shock. In case you missed it, the Lions sent their starting safety and a 2021 seventh-round pick to Seattle in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.
After the deal was done, Lions player were quick to react on Twitter and none of them were more vocal than Darius Slay.
The first reaction from Detroit's Pro Bowl corner was one of total surprise.
Slay then followed up his "WTF" tweet with a slightly more vulgar tweet that showed how angry he was with the move.
Slay basically went through the seven stages of shock after the trade. Not only was he surprised and angry, but he was also sad.
Of course, Slay wasn't the only Lions player surprised to see Slay go.
Lions defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison was also caught off guard by the move.
Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew had a one-word reaction to the trade.
Former Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang, who spent two years with the team (2017-18), thought the trade was a total head-scratcher.
And then there's Kerryon Johnson and Tyrell Crosby.
Although they didn't complain about the deal, they did say they were going to miss Diggs.
The trade of Diggs was somewhat surprising, and that's because the defensive captain had started in all 21 games that he's played in dating back to the beginning of the 2018 season. The Lions also signed Diggs to a three-year extension less than 15 months ago.
The reason the Lions made the trade though is because they have two young safeties, and they clearly believe those two players are the future of their secondary. Not only do they have Tracy Walker, a third-round pick from 2018, but they also have rookie Will Harris, who was a third-round pick in April. The Lions also have veteran Tavon Wilson, who actually spent some time with coach Matt Patricia in New England (2012-15), before signing with the Lions in 2016.
