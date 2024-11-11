The Detroit Lions pulled off one of the wildest wins of the season on Sunday night when they beat the Houston Texans 26-23.

With the Lions trailing 23-7 at halftime, it didn't look like they had a chance of pulling out the win, but they made it happen despite the five interceptions thrown by Jared Goff.

Winning a game where you throw five interceptions and trail by at least 15 points is almost unheard of.

As a matter of fact, the last time a team came back from a deficit of at least 15 points in a game where they also threw five interceptions was 54 years ago. In 1970, the Baltimore Colts beat the Chicago Bears, 21-20. In that game, Johnny Unitas threw five interceptions, but despite his struggles, he was still able to engineer a comeback from a 17-0 deficit.

As for Goff, he became the first quarterback since Matt Ryan in 2012 to throw five interceptions and win a game. He also became the first QB since Tony Romo in 2007 to throw five interceptions on the road and still win.

Simply put, what the Lions did doesn't happen often.

Let's check out 13 more of the wildest stats from Week 10 (via CBS Sports research, unless noted):

Chiefs can't lose. The Chiefs came back from an 11-point deficit Chiefs invent new way to win. The Broncos' final kick on Sunday was the 108th potential game-tying or go-ahead field goal of 35 yards or shorter in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter since 2000 ... and it was the first one that got blocked. The last time a field goal got blocked on the final play came in 2022 when New Orleans' Payton Turner blocked a 63-yard attempt by Atlanta's Younghoe Koo. Jaguars invent new way to lose. The Jaguars forced three turnovers while holding the Vikings to zero touchdowns on Sunday. NFL teams had won 195 straight games in that situation dating back to 2006, but the Jags managed to end that streak by losing 12-7. Defensive dominance by the Chargers. With their 27-17 win over the Titans, the Chargers still have not given up 20 points in a single game this year. That makes them just the fourth team since 1990 to hold their opponents under the 20-point mark through their first nine games, joining the 1990 Giants, 1999 Jaguars and 2013 Chiefs. Hurts so good. With two rushing touchdowns against the Cowboys, Jalen Hurts now has 10 for the season, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark in four consecutive seasons. Hurts is also the first quarterback in NFL history with a touchdown pass, a rushing touchdown and a passer rating of 100 or higher in four straight games, passing Jim Hart (1968), Jeff Hostetler (1993) and Lamar Jackson (2020), who all did it in three straight games. Travis Kelce is Mr. Touchdown. The Kansas City tight end scored the 95th TD of his career, which means he now has the fourth-most receiving touchdowns by any tight end in NFL history, including the playoffs. Kelce passed Jimmy Graham and now only trails Antonio Gates (118), Tony Gonzalez (115) and Rob Gronkowski (107). Kelce also tied Tony Gonzalez for the most regular-season TD catches in Chiefs history with 76. Bills off to impressive start. The Bills are now 8-2 on the season, which is only notable because every time they've started 8-2 or better — it's happened five times previously — they've gone to at least the AFC Championship game. The last time it happened came in 1993 when they ended up getting to the Super Bowl. Josh Allen passes Tom Brady. With the Bills' win over the Colts, Josh Allen now has 71 victories, which is the fourth-most in NFL history for a QB in his first seven seasons. Allen passed Brady and now only trails Russell Wilson (75), Patrick Mahomes (74) and Joe Flacco (72). With five more wins this year, Allen would have the record to himself. Kyler shows off killer instinct. Murray completed 22 of 24 passes against the Jets. With that showing, he became the first QB since 1950 to complete at least 90% of his passes while also adding at least two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Kamara is the king of New Orleans. With 55 rushing yards against the Falcons, Kamara now has 6,544 in his career. That moves him past Mark Ingram (6,500) for the most in franchise history. Won't you be my Naber. With six catches for 61 yards in Germany, Malik Nabers now has 61 receptions for the season, which is tied with Puka Nacua for the most in NFL history through a player's first eight career games. Cowboys are getting clobbered at home. With their 34-6 loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys have now trailed by at least 20 points in five straight home games, which is an NFL record. Rare international overtime. The Panthers' 20-17 win over the Giants marked just the third time that an international game has gone to OT. Before Sunday, the only other times it happened came in 2013 in Canada (Falcons-Bills) and 2017 in London (Commanders-Bengals).

If you see any other fun facts, feel free to tweet them at me.